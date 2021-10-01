Articles

Published on Friday, 01 October 2021

Jayapal: Still 'waiting for an offer to counter the $3.5 trillion on the table'

1 00:00:00,510 --> 00:00:05,820 >> We have been waiting for an offer to counter the three and a half trillion that 2 00:00:05,820 --> 00:00:11,160 is on the table and we understand that we're going to have to get everybody onboard in 3 00:00:11,160 --> 00:00:16,530 order to be able to close this deal. So we're waiting for that. And I believe 4 00:00:16,530 --> 00:00:21,960 that there are really good conversations happening at the White House with those senators on what that 5 00:00:21,960 --> 00:00:27,930 offer is going to be. I have consistently said that we need a vote in the Senate because 6 00:00:27,930 --> 00:00:34,170 I want to make sure that there are no delays that there are no mix ups that there are no mixed 7 00:00:34,170 --> 00:00:39,190 understandings about what the deal is. And so that's what I've been saying. 8 00:00:39,240 --> 00:00:44,340 >> I am open to hearing what other options there are for that but I 9 00:00:44,340 --> 00:00:49,830 am very concerned about legislative language holding things up voter Rama changing the 10 00:00:49,830 --> 00:00:54,350 deal. And those are the things that have to be addressed along with the content. 11 00:00:54,360 --> 00:00:59,760 >> The timeline as I've said before that Monday was arbitrary. I told my friends Josh and others 12 00:00:59,760 --> 00:01:05,470 that they shouldn't back themselves into a corner because if we weren't there we weren't there. This is the legislative process 13 00:01:05,470 --> 00:01:11,040 that has to work itself out. Hopefully it will be soon we're going to work. I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying in Washington 14 00:01:11,040 --> 00:01:13,780 D.C. I'm going to do all the work I can to get it done. 15 00:01:14,100 --> 00:01:19,230 >> Hopefully it can be soon. But look we'll work it through and see what the timeline and seek the 16 00:01:19,230 --> 00:01:21,150 resolution is not here in this caucus. 17 00:01:21,150 --> 00:01:26,820 >> The resolution is with two senators and the rest of the 98 percent 18 00:01:26,820 --> 00:01:28,060 of the Democratic caucus.

