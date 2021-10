Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 00:08 Hits: 6

After a long, chaotic week of internal clashes, House Democrats on Friday summoned the help of their biggest gun, calling President Biden to the Capitol in a high-stakes effort to cool the boiling tensions that have threa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574991-progressives-cheer-moderates-groan-as-biden-visit-caps-chaotic-week