Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 15:51 Hits: 1

The House could vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, but progressive Democrats plan to vote against the measure unless the Senate passes a reconciliation package. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the latest around President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

Show Notes:

The post Biden’s domestic agenda at stake appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/bidens-domestic-agenda-at-stake/