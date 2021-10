Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:02 Hits: 1

Newly released body camera footage shed news light on a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance that occurred as the couple traveledĀ in Utah, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/574905-new-petito-video-sheds-new-light-on-domestic-dispute