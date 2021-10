Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 23:28 Hits: 5

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown.The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earl...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574784-biden-signs-bill-to-avert-shutdown