Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 21:35 Hits: 2

Pelosi signs the stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown

1 00:00:00,390 --> 00:00:06,570 >> We did get some bipartisanship today. Certainly in the Senate some here and 2 00:00:06,570 --> 00:00:12,240 with this continuing resolution we not only keep government open keep checks flowing to 3 00:00:12,240 --> 00:00:17,820 to our veterans and Social Security recipients and the rest. But it's about 4 00:00:17,820 --> 00:00:23,100 again whether it's science at 5 00:00:23,100 --> 00:00:28,580 the National Institutes of Health the education of our children the protection of our environment. 6 00:00:28,620 --> 00:00:34,740 >> It's just a remarkable thing to think of all the things that we can do working together for 7 00:00:34,740 --> 00:00:40,020 the people. We are very very proud of this legislation and I 8 00:00:40,020 --> 00:00:45,540 know I have the honor of signing it when I do it will then go to the president of the United States 9 00:00:45,540 --> 00:00:46,920 for his signature. 10 00:00:46,920 --> 00:01:07,530 >> Thank you. 11 00:01:07,530 --> 00:01:16,060 Well. It's 12 00:01:16,060 --> 00:01:19,430 . Exciting to keep the government. 13 00:01:19,540 --> 00:01:19,880 >> Open.

