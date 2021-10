Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 00:21 Hits: 7

The Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) despite a decades-old tree-spiking incident that led to GOP opposition to her nomination.In a 50-45 vote, Ston...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574738-senate-confirms-bidens-controversial-land-management-pick