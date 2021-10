Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 01:19 Hits: 7

The European Union is halting its trade talks with Australia after the country dropped its submarine deal with France for a deal with the U.S., causing high tensions among the countries.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/574834-eu-australia-trade-talks-halted-after-submarine-deal-controversy-with