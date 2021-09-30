Articles

Pelosi on infrastructure bill: 'I plan to move forward'

1 00:00:00,450 --> 00:00:06,030 >> Madam Speaker Madam Speaker I don't have to tell you you've got a Senate problem on your hands. Joe Manchin 2 00:00:06,030 --> 00:00:11,940 certified that the reconciliation bill is a definition of fiscal insanity. He talked about vengeful taxes. 3 00:00:11,940 --> 00:00:17,220 Does that sound like someone who is open to further negotiation and how do you get something pre conference to 4 00:00:17,220 --> 00:00:20,790 do. How do you move forward with that on the other side of the Democratic Party. 5 00:00:21,270 --> 00:00:26,580 >> Well we're talking about substance. We're not talking about rhetoric and we're not even talking about dollars. We're talking 6 00:00:26,580 --> 00:00:32,490 about what is important in the legislation. Where can we find our common ground 7 00:00:32,490 --> 00:00:37,920 . I paid attention to everybody's public statements. Oh my goodness. Even some that maybe 8 00:00:37,920 --> 00:00:43,140 you inadvertently make that are not quite on point but he 9 00:00:43,140 --> 00:00:44,880 said some other things after that. 10 00:00:44,900 --> 00:00:50,310 >> That said I'm for reconciliation. Look I think that Joe Manchin is a great member 11 00:00:50,310 --> 00:00:56,700 of the Senate. We're friends. We're Italian Americans. We we get along Catholic 12 00:00:56,700 --> 00:01:03,410 . We have shared values. We have our common ground. I 13 00:01:03,410 --> 00:01:08,580 take you to the polls you can't just to clarify your intentions for this vote today are you planning on. 14 00:01:08,580 --> 00:01:11,880 Doing this vote if you do not have enough votes. 15 00:01:12,150 --> 00:01:17,670 >> To pass this. Bill. I do not plan on not doing anything 16 00:01:17,670 --> 00:01:23,010 . I plan on moving forward in a positive way and everybody has to think that this 17 00:01:23,010 --> 00:01:28,470 is the path we're on. It's not a fork in the road. Maybe here maybe it's a path that we're on. 18 00:01:28,470 --> 00:01:34,500 And I right now I as I've said we had a great morning lots of conversations 19 00:01:34,500 --> 00:01:39,990 as we come to the end. Let me just tell you about negotiating at the end that's 20 00:01:39,990 --> 00:01:45,790 when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire you cannot concede it's 21 00:01:45,790 --> 00:01:47,870 this is this is the phone.

