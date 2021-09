Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday called the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package a “culmination of my service in Congress,” as Democrats work to pass the multi-trillion dollar legislation amid significant internal differences within...

