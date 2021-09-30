Articles

Manchin floats $1.5T top-line number for reconciliation

1 00:00:00,360 --> 00:00:06,330 >> What's your expectation and what's your message to progressives who are worried that this isn't going to come together. 2 00:00:06,390 --> 00:00:11,520 >> It's got to come together. We have a real good piece of legislation. It's over in the house right now I really have two big pieces of 3 00:00:11,520 --> 00:00:16,710 legislation an infrastructure bill is so desperately needed all over our country. We all worked on that 4 00:00:16,710 --> 00:00:22,140 it came out of here bipartisan. We have it you seek a bill over there turning 50 billion dollars would really help us compete with China. 5 00:00:22,830 --> 00:00:28,500 >> Not let them get ahead of us. Those are two tremendous pieces of legislation. And the other piece of legislation 6 00:00:28,500 --> 00:00:33,210 which they have which is the reconciliation bill at the time that we signed that agreement. 7 00:00:33,350 --> 00:00:39,000 >> OK. And that was in July of 28. I was at that time asked to go to time 8 00:00:39,000 --> 00:00:44,500 to ask to go to a budget resolution. I didn't think any of this was needed at this time 9 00:00:44,500 --> 00:00:49,860 . I thought that the infrastructure bill was really what was needed. But I said fine. This is a condition I would get to. And 10 00:00:49,860 --> 00:00:55,440 that was a one point five because I looked at what the tax code in a really competitive way could basically 11 00:00:55,440 --> 00:00:57,280 spin off what we call hard dollars. 12 00:00:57,300 --> 00:01:02,490 >> You signed that letter back in July. Why have you not been more clear about your priorities publicly advocating for 13 00:01:02,490 --> 00:01:07,910 your priorities in that bill given that it's moving anyway. You saw the you saw the saw saw 14 00:01:07,910 --> 00:01:13,470 it pretty much lost a lot of good things but you haven't seen any of that in public. I was trying to honor my 15 00:01:13,470 --> 00:01:18,960 agreement. You sent my top line has not been my top line has been one point five because 16 00:01:18,960 --> 00:01:24,720 I believe in my heart that what we can do and what the needs we have right now and what we can afford to do without 17 00:01:24,720 --> 00:01:30,000 a basically changing our whole society to an entitlement mentality that progressive do you say to people who 18 00:01:30,000 --> 00:01:35,200 feel you and Senator Snowe are holding this whole thing up. I'm going to you wouldn't have 19 00:01:35,200 --> 00:01:35,950 50 votes. 20 00:01:37,000 --> 00:01:42,340 >> Basically take whatever we don't aren't able to come to agreement with today and take that on the campaign trail 21 00:01:42,340 --> 00:01:47,590 next year and I'm sure that you'll get many more liberal progressive democrats with what they say 22 00:01:47,590 --> 00:01:48,040 they want. 23 00:01:48,040 --> 00:01:50,500 >> This is something that I imagine you have no comment. 24 00:01:50,500 --> 00:01:55,750 >> Have you communicated this top line number to Congressman Jai Paul or any 25 00:01:55,750 --> 00:02:01,030 progressive in the House are now threatening to sink the infrastructure bill today. Yeah it is a shame for that because no 26 00:02:01,030 --> 00:02:05,650 two bills should ever be linked together to the point where you're going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. 27 00:02:06,650 --> 00:02:12,200 >> At this at that point in time. I was not in favor of moving on this type of a piece of legislation. 28 00:02:12,200 --> 00:02:17,460 I wasn't trying to be the fly in the ointment at all. I've never been. I've never been a 29 00:02:17,460 --> 00:02:23,350 liberal. In any way shape or form. There's no one has ever thought I was. Have 30 00:02:23,350 --> 00:02:28,650 been governor I'd been state secretary state I've been state legislature I've been a senator and I have 31 00:02:28,650 --> 00:02:30,930 voted pretty consistently all my whole life. 32 00:02:31,320 --> 00:02:37,300 >> I don't fault any of them who believe that they are much more progressive and much more liberal. God bless them and 33 00:02:37,300 --> 00:02:42,540 all need to do is we have to elect more I guess for them to get there is a lot more liberals but 34 00:02:42,540 --> 00:02:43,980 don't I'm not asking him to change. 35 00:02:43,980 --> 00:02:47,060 >> I'm willing to come from 0 to 1 5. I do not want.

