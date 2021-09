Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:16 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pressing ahead with her plan to stage a Thursday vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, brushing aside threats from liberals vowing to sink the proposal and expressing conf...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574706-pelosi-presses-ahead-with-planned-thursday-vote-on-infrastructure