Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Thursday that his top-line spending number for the budget reconciliation package is $1.5 trillion, far below the $3.5 trillion spending goal set by the budget resolution that he and ev...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574715-manchin-says-his-spending-limit-is-15-trillion