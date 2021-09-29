Articles

The Supreme Court begins its new term on Oct. 4, and the stakes are sky high for the justices. They will hear cases that could usher in sweeping changes on abortion and gun rights, all amid a time of intense political pressure on the court.

CQ Roll Call senior writer and legal affairs correspondent Todd Ruger joins the Political Theater podcast to discuss the upcoming term.

