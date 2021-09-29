Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Manchin: Pelosi's push to get agreement by Thursday 'won't happen'

1 00:00:00,240 --> 00:00:05,670 >> He said that they need by tomorrow legislative language agreed to. That means that we'll never know what 2 00:00:05,670 --> 00:00:07,820 happened was a move or not. 3 00:00:07,830 --> 00:00:12,930 >> We haven't been negotiating in good faith though we've been negotiating along those lines or with the 4 00:00:12,930 --> 00:00:18,540 other party to see what would be acceptable. So we said we won't. All we need to do is pass the 5 00:00:18,540 --> 00:00:23,540 bipartisan infrastructure bill. Sit down and start negotiating in good faith. That's it. 6 00:00:23,550 --> 00:00:28,980 >> You have the Senate progressives feel that you're not dealing in good faith he felt that there was an art a deal made 7 00:00:28,980 --> 00:00:34,270 . I know for you I never knew about that. Never had never heard so you you never you are never part of a deal that we haven't 8 00:00:34,270 --> 00:00:38,820 heard about together. About two I'm going to be together. Yes. Why do you think we work so hard to separate. 9 00:00:38,940 --> 00:00:44,460 >> Is it possible. No it's impossible. No it's not possible not 10 00:00:44,460 --> 00:00:49,680 possible right. What's possible is sit down and have good great negotiations.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/29/manchin-pelosis-push-to-get-agreement-by-thursday-wont-happen-358235