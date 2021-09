Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 20:40 Hits: 2

House Democrats appear poised to miss a second vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, highlighting the stubborn stalemate over the larger social benefits package at the core of President Biden's agenda....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574561-house-appears-poised-to-pull-infrastructure-vote-amid-stubborn-stalemate