Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

An avalanche of misinformation about the antiparasitic drug ivermectin's ability to treat COVID-19 has caused a series of national problems, from increased calls to poisoning centers to a short...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/574397-ivermectin-disinformation-leads-to-new-kinds-of-chaos