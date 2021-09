Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 14:34 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday vowed that Democrats "cannot and will not" raise the nation's borrowing limit as part of a sweeping spending bill."Now in solving this crisis, this body...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574455-schumer-dems-cannot-and-will-not-raise-debt-ceiling-through-reconciliation