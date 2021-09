Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 18:50 Hits: 4

The Senate parliamentarian has nixed Democrats' back-up plan for getting immigration reform into a sweeping spending bill, handing them a second setback.Democrats had pitched parliamentarianĀ E...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574534-senate-parliamentarian-rules-out-democrats-immigration-plan-b