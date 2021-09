Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 22:53 Hits: 6

United Airlines will begin the process of laying off roughly 600 employees - less than 1 percent of its workforce - who refused to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it announced Tuesday....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/574381-united-airlines-to-lay-off-nearly-600-workers-who-refused-to