Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 19:04 Hits: 1

GOP Rep. Jason Smith (Mo.), who has previously said he is considering launching a U.S. Senate run, released an online ad this week slamming House Democrats who are hoping to secure trillions of dollars to advance key components of President Biden’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/574331-missouri-republican-mulling-senate-race-launches-statewide-ad-slamming-dem