Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:08

Milley asked if he should have resigned after Afghanistan withdrawal

1 00:00:00,120 --> 00:00:03,900 >> General Milley I can only conclude that your advice. 2 00:00:04,650 --> 00:00:10,230 >> About staying in Afghanistan was rejected. I'm shocked to learn that your advice was sought until 3 00:00:10,230 --> 00:00:15,960 August 25th. On staying past the August 31 deadline I understand if you're the principal military 4 00:00:15,960 --> 00:00:21,200 adviser but you advise you don't decide the present decides but if 5 00:00:21,200 --> 00:00:24,260 all this is true General Milley why haven't you resigned. 6 00:00:26,570 --> 00:00:32,660 >> Sir as a senior military officer resigning 7 00:00:32,660 --> 00:00:34,910 is a really serious thing that's a political act. 8 00:00:34,910 --> 00:00:40,640 >> If I'm resigning in protest My job is to provide advice. My statutory responsibilities provide legal 9 00:00:40,640 --> 00:00:46,130 advice or best military advice to the president. And that's my legal requirement. That's what the law is 10 00:00:46,130 --> 00:00:51,830 . The president doesn't have to agree with that advice. He doesn't have to make those decisions. Just 11 00:00:51,830 --> 00:00:57,530 because we're generals and it would be an incredible act of political defiance for 12 00:00:57,530 --> 00:01:03,860 commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken this country doesn't want generals figuring 13 00:01:03,860 --> 00:01:09,800 out what orders we are going to accept and do or not. That's not our job. 14 00:01:09,800 --> 00:01:15,680 The principals surveyed control the military is absolute it's critical to this republic in addition to that just 15 00:01:15,680 --> 00:01:16,950 from a personal standpoint. 16 00:01:16,970 --> 00:01:22,490 >> You know my my dad didn't get a choice to resign and he would Jima and those kids there at Abbey gate. They don't get a choice to resign 17 00:01:22,490 --> 00:01:27,830 and I'm going to turn my back on them. I'm not going to be so they can't resign so I'm not going to resign. 18 00:01:27,830 --> 00:01:33,260 There's no way if the orders are illegal we're in a different place. But if the orders are legal from 19 00:01:33,260 --> 00:01:35,600 civilian authority I intend to carry them out.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/09/28/milley-asked-if-he-should-have-resigned-after-afghanistan-withdrawal-354663