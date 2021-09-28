Articles

Top generals testify before Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal, in 180 seconds

1 00:00:00,640 --> 00:00:06,550 >> It was the largest Eric. Eric airlift conducted in U.S. history. And it was executed in 2 00:00:06,550 --> 00:00:12,180 17 days. The fact that the Afghan army that we and our partners trained 3 00:00:12,180 --> 00:00:17,330 simply melted away in many cases without firing a shot took us all by surprise. 4 00:00:17,330 --> 00:00:19,990 And it would be dishonest to claim otherwise. 5 00:00:20,010 --> 00:00:25,440 >> The specific purpose of the October and January calls were to generate war generated by 6 00:00:25,440 --> 00:00:30,720 concerning intelligence which caused us to believe the Chinese were worried about an 7 00:00:30,720 --> 00:00:36,030 attack on them by the United States. I know I 8 00:00:36,030 --> 00:00:41,760 am certain that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and 9 00:00:41,760 --> 00:00:47,820 it is my directed responsibility. And it was my direct responsibility by the secretary to 10 00:00:47,820 --> 00:00:51,140 convey that intent to the Chinese. 11 00:00:51,150 --> 00:00:57,480 >> Did you agree to the recommendation that General Miller had 12 00:00:57,480 --> 00:00:59,250 two weeks ago. 13 00:00:59,250 --> 00:01:04,710 >> I recommended that we maintain 2500 troops in Afghanistan. And I also recommended earlier 14 00:01:04,710 --> 00:01:10,440 in the fall of 2020 that we maintain 4500 of that time. Those were my personal views 15 00:01:10,440 --> 00:01:16,020 . I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan 16 00:01:16,020 --> 00:01:19,280 military forces and eventually the Afghan government. 17 00:01:19,440 --> 00:01:24,870 >> General Milley yes or no to this. Did you talk to Bob Woodward or Robert 18 00:01:24,870 --> 00:01:30,570 Costa for their book. PERIL. Would reduce cost or no. Did you talk to Carol Leonnig 19 00:01:30,570 --> 00:01:36,120 and Philip Rucker for their book alone. Can I fix it. Yes. Did you talk to Michael Bender 20 00:01:36,120 --> 00:01:41,640 for his book. The book is frankly we did win this election. The inside story 21 00:01:41,640 --> 00:01:47,640 of how Trump lost. Yes yes. And were you accurately represented in these books. 22 00:01:47,670 --> 00:01:52,860 >> I haven't read any of the books. President Biden last month in an interview with George Stephanopoulos said 23 00:01:52,860 --> 00:01:58,290 that no military leader advised him to leave a small troop presence in 24 00:01:58,290 --> 00:02:06,270 Afghanistan. Is that true. Senator 25 00:02:06,270 --> 00:02:06,930 Cardin I. 26 00:02:07,770 --> 00:02:12,990 >> I believe that first of all I know the president to be an 27 00:02:12,990 --> 00:02:15,370 honest and forthright man. 28 00:02:15,520 --> 00:02:20,800 >> And secondly it's a simple question Secretary Austin. He said no senior military leader advising lead 29 00:02:20,800 --> 00:02:26,370 a small troop presence behind. Is that true or not. Did these Officer and General Miller's 30 00:02:26,370 --> 00:02:32,040 recommendations get to the president personally. Their input was. Was received 31 00:02:32,040 --> 00:02:35,160 by the president and considered by the president for sure. 32 00:02:35,820 --> 00:02:38,510 >> In terms of what they specifically recommended senator. 33 00:02:38,520 --> 00:02:43,740 >> They just as they just said that they're not going to provide what they 34 00:02:43,740 --> 00:02:45,130 recommended in conference. 35 00:02:45,150 --> 00:02:50,190 >> If all this is true General Milley why haven't you resigned. Resigning is a really serious thing. It's a 36 00:02:50,190 --> 00:02:55,830 political act. If I'm resigning in protest My job is to provide advice my statutory responsibilities 37 00:02:55,830 --> 00:03:01,040 provide legal advice or best military advice to the president. And that's my legal requirement. 38 00:03:01,040 --> 00:03:02,220 That's what the law is.

