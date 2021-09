Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:50 Hits: 8

Top Pentagon officials took a grilling Tuesday over the Biden administration's handling of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Ch...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574365-five-takeaways-from-the-senates-hearing-on-afghanistan