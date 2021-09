Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:45 Hits: 5

Senate Democrats are pitching the Senate parliamentarian on their backup plan for getting immigration reform into a sweeping spending bill.Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said that Democrats are currently presenting an a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574325-democrats-pitch-parliamentarian-on-immigration-plan-b