Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:17 Hits: 7

Top military officials told lawmakers on Tuesday that they had recommended 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, contradicting comments made by President Biden earlier this year.Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S....

