Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:50 Hits: 8

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Tuesday that Republicans will block an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to bypass the filibuster on the debt ceiling."There is no universe in which I am goi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574294-cruz-says-gop-will-block-schumer-from-bypassing-filibuster-on-debt-hike