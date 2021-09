Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:14 Hits: 6

Liberals on Tuesday sent a stern warning to Democratic leaders that a bipartisan infrastructure bill cannot pass through the House as long as Senate centrists remain non-committal on the larger social benefits package at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574314-left-warns-pelosi-theyll-take-down-biden-infrastructure-bill