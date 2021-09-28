Trump and the pursuit of complete and total control

Articles

OPINION — Former president Donald Trump didn’t win a second term in 2020, but he appears to have learned some lessons that would make him a more “effective” — and dangerous — president if he runs for and wins a second term in 2024.

Trump clearly regrets initially surrounding himself with people like Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and even Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He found that too many of those Cabinet secretaries and senior officials were unwilling to jump at his command. Often, they ignored his instructions, hoping that he would forget what he ordered or simply change his mind.

Later in his term, Trump became more comfortable surrounding himself with “yes men” and ideologues who, like Trump, regarded limits on his authority as annoying technicalities to be ignored. Who cared about congressional Democrats’ subpoenas? So what if he didn’t fill vacant cabinet slots and instead appointed “acting” secretaries who would do his bidding?

Trump also learned that it’s good to have friends in Congress — and not only because their fawning behavior played into his narcissism.

He always wanted to be in control. Any criticism of him from within his own party needed to be shut down. It didn’t matter that a mere handful of Republicans thought his behavior was grounds for impeachment. Every vote against him was a personal affront — a score to be settled.

What mattered most to Trump wasn’t members’ position on issues, but rather whether they kowtowed to him, flattered him.

Trump’s strength with his party’s base surely kept GOP members of Congress in line. Most of the hopefuls he endorsed in primaries won, and even those Republicans who seem to have the stature to stand up to him — people like Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, former Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota — have taken the easy way out and avoided a public spat with him.

But as Sessions and former Vice President Mike Pence found out, no matter how early someone committed to Trump’s candidacy and how obsequious their behavior when they served him, Trump decides who is and who isn’t loyal.

Now, according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump seems to be fishing for someone to challenge McConnell as Senate GOP leader.

While even the most conservative GOP senators dismiss the possibility of McConnell being ousted as the party’s Senate leader, Trump’s search for a challenger is a reminder that the former president’s priority when it comes to 2022 is on recruiting House and Senate candidates who reflect his style and agenda, and who place loyalty to Trump above all else — certainly above McConnell.

In North Carolina, where Republican Richard M. Burr is retiring, Rep. Ted Budd has already been endorsed by Trump, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the increasingly extreme Club for Growth.

But other conservatives, including former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, have endorsed former Rep. Mark Walker.

Establishment Republicans in the state, including the retiring Burr, much prefer former North Carolina governor and former Charlotte mayor Pat McCrory, who would likely have the greatest statewide appeal. But conservatives find him too pragmatic, and the former governor may have burned bridges with the former president when he was critical of Trump for not accepting the 2020 election results.

In endorsing Budd, who voted against certifying the 2020 election in January, Trump said the congressman had “his complete and total endorsement.”

In Alaska, Trump endorsed Republican Kelly Tshibaka for Senate, calling her “MAGA all the way.” A former state official, Tshibaka is trying to derail the reelection bid of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who ran and won as a write-in in 2010 after she lost the GOP Senate primary.

Of course, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the pro-McConnell SuperPAC Senate Leadership Fund are strongly backing Murkowski’s bid for another term. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

In Pennsylvania, perhaps the Democrats’ best Senate takeover opportunity next year, Trump has endorsed Sean Parnell, as have Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, one of the former president’s acolytes and previously a White House physician.

A veteran of the Afghanistan war, Parnell lost a congressional bid last year in a western Pennsylvania district against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb. “Sean Parnell will always put America First. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” said Trump.

In Georgia, the former president has endorsed former football star Herschel Walker, who may have some personal baggage to overcome, including his past diagnosis with dissociative identity disorder and reports that he threatened his ex-wife with a gun. As Politico has noted, McConnell has “warmed” to Walker’s candidacy after initially being concerned about him as a general election nominee.

Trump has yet to endorse Senate candidates in Arizona or New Hampshire, two competitive states. But in the Granite State, Trump recently had some kind words for retired former Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.

The GOP establishment in Washington and in New Hampshire has been urging sitting Gov. Chris Sununu to jump into the Senate race, where he would be a narrow but clear favorite against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan. Bolduc’s general election prospects would be more uncertain.

Of course, Trump endorsements can be a double-edged sword. While they generate support among the MAGA crowd in each state, they make Trump part of the debate in each of those races, potentially turning off swing voters who find the former president repugnant.

But instead of letting the nominating process play out in each state, Trump has already picked some hopefuls, and he is likely to pick others up and down the ballot. Some of those picks would make it harder for the GOP to win some of those races, though that depends on how popular (or unpopular) President Joe Biden is next fall.

The problem is that Donald Trump is a megalomaniac, who wants complete control and total allegiance. And ultimately, that leaves little room for McConnell, or anyone else, to run the GOP.

