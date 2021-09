Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 14:26 Hits: 9

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed in a new book that she sought to shield a young, female aide from former President Trump after he at one point invited her to his Air Force One cabin to "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574247-grisham-says-she-sought-to-shield-young-female-aide-from-trump