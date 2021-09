Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 22:21 Hits: 7

Gen. Mark Milley is expected to face a GOP grilling on Tuesday and Wednesday weeks after a number of Republicans said he should resign for threatening the principle of civilian control of the military.Milley, the c...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/574174-gen-milley-faces-his-toughest-day-yet-on-capitol-hill