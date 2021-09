Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 23:25 Hits: 10

After weeks of impasse, there were signs on Monday night that the dam was beginning to break on President Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda.Democrats don't have much time to spare aft...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574183-congress-shows-signs-of-movement-on-stalled-biden-agenda