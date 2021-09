Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 22:15 Hits: 0

A 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son suffered a fatal fall from the concourse level of San Diego's Petco Park during a Padres baseball game on Saturday.The concourse was the equivalent of six stories high, a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/574017-mother-and-2-year-old-son-die-in-suspicious-fall-at-san-diego-baseball