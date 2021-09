Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

President Biden is racing to get his court picks on the bench, but he's sidestepping vacancies in states with Republican senators.Among Biden's Senate-confirmed picks, and the vacancies where he'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/573902-biden-sidesteps-gop-on-judicial-vacancies-for-now