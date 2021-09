Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 03:24 Hits: 7

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) won a narrow victory in Sunday's general election, topping the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the race to replace her after she stepped down...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/574037-social-democrats-win-german-election-beating-merkels-conservatives