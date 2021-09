Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 15:42 Hits: 18

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reportedly told former President Trump, "You f'd up your presidency" earlier this year when attempting to advise him to accept that he lost the 2020 presidential election.This apparent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/573985-graham-told-trump-he-fd-up-your-presidency-book