Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 18:21 Hits: 18

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said that "personalities have overtaken principles" in the Republican party, in an apparent criticism of former President Trump's singular influence over the party, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/573995-devos-says-principles-have-been-overtaken-by-personalities