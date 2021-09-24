Photos of the week ending Sept. 24, 2021

Articles

The past week has been a busy one for CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists, from Saturday’s rally for the jailed Jan. 6 insurrectionists to a visit to the Capitol by foreign leaders to the ongoing negotiations to pass a government funding bill, a reconciliation package and more.

Here’s at look at the week in Washington:

Police in riot gear take up positions by the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Saturday ahead of the Police in riot gear take up positions by the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Saturday ahead of the Justice for J6 rally for jailed Capitol insurrectionists . (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally Tuesday in front of the Washington office of pharmaceutical industry trade group PhRMA to protest high prescription drug prices. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New York Rep. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference Tuesday to introduce legislation that would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to create federal eviction moratoriums. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures Wednesday next to the bust of Winston Churchill in the Capitol after a meeting with Pelosi. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures Wednesday next to the bust of Winston Churchill in the Capitol after a meeting with Pelosi. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Iowa Sen. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst holds up a sign Wednesday as she talks about a proposed bill at a Senate GOP news conference on the debt limit. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Washington Rep. Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers walks amid light rain to the Capitol for a Wednesday vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Senate Majority Leader Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer arrive Thursday for a news conference to announce a framework on how to pay for the multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Clouds float over the Capitol dome on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Clouds float over the Capitol dome on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Georgia Sen. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock gets a scoop of ice cream after filling his plate Thursday at the bipartisan barbecue lunch in the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga., yells at House Democrats gathered on the House steps for their Build Back Better for Women event at the Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

