Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 15:15 Hits: 1

House Democrats are hoping to vote next week on both facets of President Biden's far-reaching domestic agenda: a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a much larger social benefits package, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Friday."That's the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573809-house-dems-set-goal-to-vote-on-infrastructure-and-social-spending-package-next