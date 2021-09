Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 17:39 Hits: 1

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state's four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/573863-abbott-bows-to-trump-pressure-on-texas-election-audit