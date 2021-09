Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake.The calls for Biden to act as the party's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/573891-democrats-urge-biden-to-go-all-in-with-agenda-in-limbo