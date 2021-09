Articles

Friday, 24 September 2021

The House passed legislation on Friday to ensure nationwide access to abortion after the Supreme Court earlier this month declined to block a Texas law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.The bill passed along party lines, 218-211, with only...

