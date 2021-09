Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:43 Hits: 1

Key House Democrats are asking Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan to testify on the company’s role in the Arizona election audit. House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the chairman...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573838-house-chairs-requests-cyber-ninjas-ceo-to-testify-on-arizona-audit