Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:44 Hits: 1

House Democrats will honor their commitment to moderates and vote early next week on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday."It will come up on Monday," the Speaker told reporters just outside the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573840-pelosi-bipartisan-infrastructure-vote-will-happen-monday