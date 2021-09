Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 19:36 Hits: 5

Top House Democratic leaders and prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Friday urged Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to hold a vote on House-passed legislation to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol, publicly...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573861-democrats-press-schumer-on-removing-confederate-statues-from-capitol