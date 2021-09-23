Articles

Schumer: An 'agreement on a framework' has been reached on spending plan

1 00:00:00,520 --> 00:00:07,010 >> OK. Just I have a brief brief sentence and that is that. The the 2 00:00:07,010 --> 00:00:12,660 White House the House and the Senate have reached agreement on 3 00:00:12,660 --> 00:00:19,170 a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement. 4 00:00:19,170 --> 00:00:24,780 So the revenue side of this. We have an agreement. OK. Thank you. 5 00:00:24,780 --> 00:00:26,610 The framework agreement of a framework. 6 00:00:36,790 --> 00:00:42,880 >> Towards a matter what that means a framework. What does that mean. That means we're proceeding that 7 00:00:42,880 --> 00:00:48,100 we've made great progress and we're pursuing all yes and no. But we now went further because there 8 00:00:48,100 --> 00:00:53,560 were some specifics. If we are in a situation of lamb meat lamb there's so many good 9 00:00:53,560 --> 00:00:58,750 provisions. What is affordable and what is effective and what gets the 10 00:00:58,750 --> 00:01:01,000 best result as soon as possible.

