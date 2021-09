Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 21:43 Hits: 2

The Arizona Senate on Friday heard testimony from the firm it hired to conduct a so-called audit of more thanĀ 2 million votes cast in Maricopa County during the 2020 elections, the latest in a cavalcade of election disinf...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/573888-five-takeaways-from-the-arizonas-audit-results