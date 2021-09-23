Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 19:36 Hits: 2

Climate change, a major concern of this week’s United Nations General Assembly, affects people across the globe through immigration, food production and the economy, to name a few. But as Ashley K. Shelton tells Mary C. Curtis, climate change is also spurring voter suppression. Shelton, who leads the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and is a founding member of the Black Southern Women’s Collective, is turning her attention to policies that need to be in place to ensure that Americans disproportionately affected by devastating weather events can fully participate in democracy.

Show Notes:

The post ‘It’s always urgent when it’s about vote, voice and power’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/its-always-urgent-when-its-about-vote-voice-and-power/