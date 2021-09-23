Articles

McCarthy: I haven't received any subpoena about January 6

1 00:00:00,260 --> 00:00:05,910 >> Yes Senator McCarthy the January 6 Select Committee has said that they could issue subpoenas as soon as this week. If 2 00:00:05,910 --> 00:00:11,130 you're among the group subpoenaed either for your information or for an interview how will 3 00:00:11,130 --> 00:00:16,710 you respond to that subpoena. And are you advising your fellow members of Congress that could face subpoenas 4 00:00:16,710 --> 00:00:18,470 as to how they should respond. 5 00:00:18,470 --> 00:00:24,710 >> You know I haven't received any subpoena but it just goes to show there more is 6 00:00:24,710 --> 00:00:30,260 more about politics than anything else. There's only two questions that this committee should actually be looked upon. 7 00:00:30,260 --> 00:00:35,700 Why was the capital left so ill prepared and how can we make sure that this never happens again. But 8 00:00:35,700 --> 00:00:36,770 that's not what they're focused on.

