Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 23:56 Hits: 8

House progressives appear poised for a showdown with their own leadership team as Democrats steamroll toward a Monday vote on a Senate-passed infrastructure bill that is a key part of President Biden's agenda.Progr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573746-democrats-steamroll-toward-showdown-on-house-floor